Celtic legend Pat Bonner has conceded that the Bhoys’ performances over the two legs against Bodo Glimt will sow seeds of doubt about the quality of the squad in Ange Postecoglou’s mind.

While Rangers produced two glorious European nights to beat Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League, Celtic bowed out of the Europa Conference League at the hands of Norwegian outfit Bodo Glimt.

The Norwegians comprehensively beat them 5-1 over two legs to progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League and Celtic were left to lick their wounds after another poor European performance.

Bonner stressed that European performance has to remain the benchmark for Celtic’s progress and it was another disappointing night in Europe for the Glasgow giants.

He admitted that while Postecoglou will now focus on trying to win the league title, the Celtic boss will likely question the quality of the squad he has and whether they are good enough to move to the next level.

The Celtic legend said on BBC Radio Scotland: “This is the benchmark.

“European football is the benchmark for Celtic and will always be the benchmark.

“I wonder what’s going through the manager’s mind after this one and will he just park it and say the big prize is going to be the league and we have to build up confidence?

“Thinking back in his own mind from his analysis, is he happy with this group of players?

“Will this group of players and the way that they performed over the two legs, will he take them where he wants to take the team?

“That’s the question and challenge.”

Celtic have a big league game lined up on Sunday when they visit Easter Road to take on Hibernian.