England have no plans to call up Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga and believe he will remain loyal to Sweden, according to Sky Sports News.

Elanga is enjoying a breakthrough season at Manchester United and has scored vital goals against Brentford and Leeds United in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old also netted an equaliser away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night and has been earning high praise from all quarters.

Elanga has represented Sweden in youth football but does qualify to play for England as well.

But the Three Lions are not interested in giving him a call-up to the national team squad despite his form.

The FA believe Elanga is likely to remain loyal to Sweden and intends to represent them in senior football.

Gareth Southgate is also not keen to hand out England caps just to ensure a player’s future nationality.

With Elanga in good form, he could be called up to Sweden’s senior squad for their World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic next month.

Elanga has four goals in 16 senior appearances for Manchester United and has a contract until 2026 with the club.