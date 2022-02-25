Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has insisted that Allan Saint-Maximin is mentally ready to return to action from his injury.

The winger missed Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against West Ham last weekend and has been recovering from a knock.

Howe confirmed that the winger was away from Newcastle and was allowed to move out of England to help him recover quickly from his injury.

He stressed that was the best course of action for the player and is certain that he is mentally prepared to return to the pitch and is more than eager to play.

“He’s been away to get specialised treatment abroad”, Howe said in a press conference.

“We felt that was the quickest way to getting him fit.

“He’s in a very good place mentally and very eager to return.”

A decision has not been taken yet on whether he will play and the Newcastle boss will take a late call on his involvement on Saturday.

Saint-Maximin has been a key player for Newcastle and is expected to play a big role if they are to survive in the Premier League this season.