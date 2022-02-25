Leeds United legend Johnny Giles has admitted that he is worried at the way the Whites’ season has been unravelling in recent months as they slide towards the drop zone.

The Yorkshire giants have lost four of their last five Premier League games and are now just three points away from getting sucked into the relegation zone.

Teams such as Everton, Newcastle and Burnley, who are below them, have games on hand over Marcelo Bielsa’s side and there is a real chance that they could soon be in the bottom three.

Giles admitted that he is worried at the trajectory of Leeds’ season is going at this moment and pointed out that teams around the Whites are picking up points, which is further deepening the crisis for Bielsa’s side.

The former Leeds star conceded that the absence of Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips has crippled the team this season.

The Leeds legend said on Off The Ball: “I am very worried.

“Leeds are doing badly and the other teams who are around them are doing pretty well so they are in dire straits at the moment.

“They don’t have a big panel of players.

“You have got Bamford and Phillips out and I think they are paying the price for that.”

Leeds are 15th in the Premier League table and have a big game at home on Saturday when they host Tottenham Hotspur.