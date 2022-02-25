Tottenham Hotspur new boy Rodrigo Bentancur has conceded that he did not expect Juventus to let him go in the January transfer window.

The Premier League side secured a deal to sign the Uruguayan midfielder from Juventus last month for a fee of €19m, which could rise to €25m based on his performances with the club.

The midfielder was in demand in the Premier League and even Aston Villa wanted him, but Fabio Paratici used his old relationship with Juventus to help Tottenham to land Bentancur in January.

However, he conceded that he did not expect to leave Juventus and their decision to move him on in the winter transfer window did surprise him while he was away on national duty.

But Bentancur stressed that he is happy to be at Tottenham and is keen to help them qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Asked if he was expecting to move in January, the midfielder told Sky Italia: “No, it all happened while I was away with the national team.

“It surprised me.

“But I am happy to be here.

“My personal goal is to improve every day and help my team-mates to reach the Champions League next season.”

Bentancur has started three of Tottenham’s four Premier League games since he arrived in north London and has already won praise from supporters.