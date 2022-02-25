Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has insisted that his side will fight on both fronts in Scotland and in Europe following their progress to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Glasgow side have knocked out Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League in a major shock result of this season’s European competition and will now face Red Star Belgrade.

They outplayed Dortmund away from home in the first leg and managed to hold their nerve at home to score a 6-4 win over two legs.

Van Bronckhorst is delighted to be doing well as a manager at Rangers after tasting success as a player at Ibrox.

He stressed that he and his team are working hard to make Rangers better and is certain everyone will enjoy the moment if things work out for him in Glasgow.

The Rangers boss insisted that not only he is eyeing European glory with Rangers but he is also aiming to gun down Celtic in the Scottish Premiership race.

Van Bronckhorst told ESPN Netherlands: “I have come back to a place where I had great moments and as a coach, I am also doing well.

“We are working hard for this.

“If this works out, you will be happy for the club and the team.

“We are behind the competition [in the league] but we are going in that too.”

Rangers will look to keep pace with Celtic in the title race when they host Motherwell on Sunday.