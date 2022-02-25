Inter are more focused on getting their hands on Tottenham Hotspur linked striker Gianluca Scamacca than the possibility of taking Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro.

The Serie A giants are expected to invest into their forward line at the end of the season and are looking to bring in a striker for their squad.

Lukaku is unhappy at Chelsea and is reportedly keen to return to Inter, just a year after he left the club to move back to Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian is also believed to be prepared to take a pay cut to force a move back to Inter, but it has been claimed that the Serie A giants have other plans.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo’s Scamacca is Inter’s top target for the summer transfer window.

The Nerazzurri believe that they have the edge in the race to sign the 23-year-old Italian at the end of the season.

Inter are more focused on signing the Sassuolo hitman over taking Lukaku back to the San Siro in the summer.

Scamacca is younger than Lukaku and would be a more financially feasible deal for Inter to complete.

The Italian also has suitors in England, where Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be interested in signing him.