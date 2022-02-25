Frank Lampard has insisted that he has seen progress from his Everton side despite their poor form and insisted that he never expected instant improvements.

Everton are battling to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season and Lampard was brought in last month to arrest the slide they were experiencing under Rafael Benitez.

However, they have lost two of their three league games under the new manager and remain perilously close to getting sucked into the relegation zone.

Lampard insisted that he never expected to come in and bring in instant improvements given the quality of teams they have faced thus far

However, the Everton boss stressed that while the weaknesses of his team are apparent, he has also seen improvements in his Everton side since he arrived.

The Everton manager said in a press conference: “I would have liked to have won all of our games but it’s the Premier League.

“When you’re playing at this level, you don’t expect to come in and wave a magic wand.

“I’ve seen progress behind the scenes, in two really good performances and some of our weaknesses in defeats.”

Everton have another tough game to deal with on Saturday when they will host Manchester City at Goodison Park.