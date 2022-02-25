Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips are not going to be available in early March as had been predicted.

The Whites have lost four of their last five Premier League games and are edging closer to getting sucked into the relegation zone.

They are three points ahead of the drop zone but teams such as Everton and Burnley have games on hand over Leeds.

Leeds have been crippled by injuries this season, especially to their top players in Phillips and Bamford, who are pivotal to the way Bielsa wants his side to play.

The duo were expected to return to action in early March to boost the squad but Bielsa conceded that it is not going to be the case.

He admitted that for the moment there is no fixed timeline to when Bamford and Phillips will return to the team.

Asked about Bamford and Phillips, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “There is not a fixed date.

“With the prediction, they were going to be available in early March, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to be the case.”

Leeds will hope to navigate out of their troubles in the coming weeks and will take on Tottenham this weekend.