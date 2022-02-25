Former top flight forward Tam McManus is of the view that Rangers fans can breathe a sigh of relief after being drawn against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League Round of 16.

The Gers came through the challenge of Borussia Dortmund to advance to the Round of 16 and found out their opponents in the form of the Serbian side.

Red Star are former winners of Europe’s top competition, but in the modern Europa League are making their first appearance in the Round of 16, although they did win their group this term.

McManus thinks that Rangers will be more than happy to be paired against the Serbian side in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

The former Hibernian star added that the Gers have had a slice of luck by not getting drawn against some of the better sides in the draw.

Taking to Twitter, McManus wrote: “Great draw for Rangers.

“Avoided better sides.”

Like the Gers, Red Star Belgrade are also trailing in the league table behind their rivals, Partizan Belgrade, after winning the title last year.