Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has pointed out that Red Star Belgrade topped their Europa League group and the last 16 tie against the Serbians will be a tough one for his side.

The Glasgow giants produced a major shock when they beat Borussia Dortmund over two legs to reach the next round of the Europa League.

Rangers are flying in Europe at the moment and have been drawn to face Serbian giants and former European heavyweights Red Star Belgrade in the last 16 of the tournament.

The Gers are being considered favourites after their exploits against Dortmund, but Van Bronckhorst has tried to temper expectations and pointed out that Red Star Belgrade topped their Europa League group.

The Dutchman said in a press conference: “We will have confidence in the next round.

“We will look closely at Red Star, they finished top of their group so we know they will be a tough team.”

Van Bronckhorst was happy to see his side show ambition against Dortmund and not shirk away from the challenge.

He insisted Rangers are known for their great European nights and he was happy to contribute to one of them.

“You always have to show your ambition, we have shown this in our games against Dortmund.

“As a player I know how special European nights can be at Rangers and these are memories you carry with you your whole life, I still remember Parma.”

Rangers will now switch their focus back to domestic duty in the Scottish Premiership.