Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is of the view that Reds star Virgil van Dijk is playing so exceptionally that he will not care who he comes up against in the Chelsea attack in the EFL Cup final.

Speculation has been rife as to how the Chelsea line-up will look for the match against Liverpool this weekend, with the forward line sparking the most debate.

Star summer signing Romelu Lukaku was dropped by the Blues in the first leg of their Champions League tie against Lille for his passive performances and it remains to be seen whether he is able to make his way back to the team for the Liverpool clash.

Carragher however does not think Van Dijk will be dreading any Chelsea attacking line-up as he is in such stellar form.

The former Liverpool defender believes that the Dutchman has improved massively since the last time the sides faced each other, a 2-2 draw back in January, and sees no reason why he should not be paired up with Joel Matip again at the back.

“The biggest problem for Chelsea is that Virgil van Dijk is in such form he will not care who he is facing this weekend”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Liverpool kept their 21st clean sheet of the season against Leeds United – the most of any side playing in Europe’s top five leagues.

“Van Dijk was not at his best at Stamford Bridge when the teams last met.

“He is now.

“I would expect Jurgen Klopp to pair him with Joel Matip – the tried-and-trusted combination.”

Kai Havertz played in the frontline against Lille and he has scored against Liverpool this season, netting a goal in a 1-1 league draw in the early stages of the season.