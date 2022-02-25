West Ham United manager David Moyes has admitted that he would have liked to come up against Rangers in the Europa League last 16.

Rangers got through to the Round of 16 by beating Borussia Dortmund over two legs and they now face Red Star Belgrade, while the Hammers are drawn against Europa League giants Sevilla.

The Gers have never met the Hammers in a competitive fixture and if drawn it would have been the first meeting of the two, although the clash may still happen later in the competition.

Moyes made no bones about the fact that Sevilla are a difficult opponent to be paired up against, although he also insisted that the pressure will be on the Spanish club when they come face-to-face.

The Hammers boss revealed though that his dream opponents were Rangers and he thinks the Gers did brilliantly to come through against Dortmund.

“It’s a really tough game, but we want to test ourselves against the best”, Moyes said in a press conference about the Sevilla clash.

“It would be good to get used to the stadium if we could go back there for the final!

“I was looking forward to the prospect of going to Rangers, but great credit to them for getting through against Dortmund.

“We’ve played well in Europe and we’ll take a big support to Seville and really look forward to it.

“There is more pressure on them than there is on us because we’re new to it.

“We’re getting used to it and hopefully we’ll get more used to it in the future.”

Moyes’ comments echo those of one of the midfield stars in his squad, Tomas Soucek, who also expressed his wish to be drawn against Rangers.