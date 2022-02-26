Fixture: Everton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Manchester City at Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Frank Lampard’s side are trying to avoid being dragged closer towards the drop zone in the league table, but face a daunting task stopping Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.

The hosts went down to a 2-0 defeat away at Southampton on their last outing, but have won both games played at home during which Lampard has been in charge.

Everton last beat Manchester City in January 2017.

Lampard has Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while in defence he selects Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny as full-backs, with Mason Holgate and Michael Keane in the centre.

Further up the pitch Everton have Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Donny van de Beek in midfield, while Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon support Richarlison.

If Lampard wants to influence the game through his substitutions then he has options available, including Dele Alli and Demarai Gray.

Everton Team vs Manchester City

Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison

Substitutes: Begovic, Patterson, Gray, Townsend, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rodon, El Ghazi, Alli