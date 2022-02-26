Andy Gray has insisted he is not sure what Marcelo Bielsa can say to his Leeds United players to lift them, indicating that in his view a lack of fluent English will be a hindrance.

The pressure has been piled on Bielsa following another poor result for Leeds, who were beaten 4-0 at Elland Road by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

It is now openly being speculated that the Argentine could be sacked by Leeds as they worry about the possibility of relegation back to the Championship.

Gray thinks teams have worked Leeds out and the approach which Bielsa is taking to games is now seeing his side picked apart by opposing teams.

“I don’t get it [Bielsa’s approach]. I know I haven’t coached at that level like Bielsa has done and is doing, but I’m sorry [I don’t understand it]”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS.

“Now teams are running the man for man markers all over the pitch; then there’s gaps appearing everywhere, all over the pitch and they are just being picked off by really good teams.

“First year they came up, breath of fresh air; people had to get used to them, took them a year.

“Now they are getting picked apart on a regular basis.”

The former Everton striker is of the view that Bielsa is stuck in his ways and will not change, while he insists that he is not sure what the Leeds boss can say in broken English to motivate his players.

“Bielsa seems to be a coach who is stuck with what he believes”, Gray said.

“He’s in his 60s now, so he’s not going to change his beliefs now, he really isn’t.

“You cannot play that way. You play man for man marking against better players, you get done. This is what’s happening.

“But I don’t know what he can say to them [his players] in his broken English that’s going to lift these guys, I really don’t.”

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch has been mooted as a possible replacement for Bielsa.