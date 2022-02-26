Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be the manager who will be able to get more consistency out of Ryan Kent.

Kent was in fine form against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox on Thursday night and played a big part in getting Rangers to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The winger’s talent has never been in any doubt, but his consistency has come into question and he is criticised for not performing at a certain level every week.

Ferguson conceded that consistency has been a problem for Kent despite all the talent he possesses as a footballer.

But he feels Van Bronckhorst could be the catalyst that will bring that consistency out of the winger in the coming months.

The Rangers legend stressed that there have been signs that Kent has been getting better and insisted that the second half against Dortmund showed that he can be a genuine match-winner.

The former Gers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “He has got everything in the locker, Ryan Kent.

“The only thing that I would label against him is consistency, doing it week-in-week-out.

“It’s in there and Gio could be the one to get it out of him. Over the last three weeks, you could see it coming.

“Again at the weekend at Tannadice, a difficult place to go, he was outstanding.

“The second half display [against Dortmund], if he produces that domestically, he is a match-winner all day long.”

Kent has scored just twice this season but has 13 assists to his name in all competitions.