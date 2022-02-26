Leeds United legend Noel Whelan has admitted he is confused about what is going on at the club amid claims that Marcelo Bielsa has left Elland Road.

The Whites have been on a run of poor form in recent weeks, with the defence leaking goals, and they went down 4-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday.

Instantly there was speculation that Bielsa would leave the club, while in the evening it was claimed that the Argentine has indeed departed his job as manager.

Leeds though have made no official statement and fans remain in the dark.

And Whites legend Whelan is confused by the situation.

He took to social media to write: “I’m v confused here what is happening???

“People saying he’s gone.

“I dearly hope not but so many people saying he has left.”

Despite Leeds’ poor form this season Bielsa remains a hugely popular figure at Elland Road, with a host of fans backing the Argentine to turn the side’s campaign around.

Leeds however look to be focusing on former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch as the man to come in and replace Bielsa.

The club are outside the relegation zone in the Premier League, but only with a two-point cushion.