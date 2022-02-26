Leeds United will be unable to sign Brenden Aaronson if they are relegated from the Premier League, according to MLSsoccer.com.

The Whites are struggling in the lower reaches of the Premier League and there is growing concern they will be sucked into a relegation battle.

Leeds were thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road amid question marks over Marcelo Bielsa’s future.

The Whites are favourites to sign Aaronson, who they failed to land from Red Bull Salzburg in January, regardless of what happens with their managerial situation.

However, if Leeds are relegated then the deal is off the table.

A switch for Aaronson to Elland Road will not happen if the Whites are in the Championship.

Leeds saw two bids for the American rejected in the January window as Red Bull Salzburg made clear he was not for sale.

They are expected to be open to selling him in the summer, but playing in the Championship is not something which awaits Aaronson.