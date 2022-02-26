Leeds United are close to appointing Jesse Marsch as their new manager and are in talks with the American, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Marcelo Bielsa is claimed to have left his job as Leeds boss following the club’s 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Leeds have moved quickly, lining up former Red Bull Salzburg coach Marsch, and are now close to appointing him to succeed Bielsa.

They are still in talks with the American to finalise his appointment.

Marsch, 48, had a spell with Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg before taking over at RB Leipzig in Germany.

He was however sacked by the Bundesliga club in December last year following a poor spell of form.

Now the American looks set to be thrust into a relegation battle in the Premier League with Leeds.

Marsch’s playing career saw him turn out as a midfielder and he represented three clubs in the shape of DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA.

Leeds next play Leicester City away from home and it remains to be seen if Marsch will be in the Whites dugout.