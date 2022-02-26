Morecambe’s newly appointed manager Derek Adams is hoping that home support helps the Shrimps get the three points against Ipswich Town this afternoon.

Adams was re-appointed the boss at the Mazuma Stadium today, having guided the Shrimps to League One last season in an earlier spell, and the game against the Tractor Boys will be his first in charge in his second stint.

The Shrimps have lost their last three games on the road, but at home they have gone unbeaten in the same amount of games, picking up five points.

Adams insisted that the Shrimps will have to be looking for the win, starting from his first game in charge as they are locked in a relegation struggle.

The new boss thinks that with the fans behind the players at the Mazuma Stadium, the Shrimps can go on to collect three points.

Speaking to Morecambe’s official site, Adams said: “We’ve got Ipswich on Saturday which is the first game, it’s a game that we’re going to have to go out and win to give us that opportunity of catching the teams above us, we know that.

“Over the years, even last season, we had a really good home record and this season we’ve got the supporters back in the stadium.

“We’ve all seen how much that can affect this football club, we’ve seen the uptake in season tickets, we’ve seen the atmosphere that’s been here and really looking forward to having them here and seeing them on Saturday.”

The Blues’ own away from has been mixed recently, picking up a draw and two wins and defeats each in their last five games, but they will be looking to collect the three points as well as they are on the hunt for the playoff places.