Former Premier League star David Thompson has admitted that he feels incredibly sad to see Marcelo Bielsa leave Leeds United.

After the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur it has been claimed that Bielsa will leave Leeds after an association of nearly four years.

The defeat against Spurs comes on the back of a torrid season for the Whites as they have slumped into a relegation battle and it was the Yorkshire team’s second successive decisive loss after the 6-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Thompson admits he is gutted after seeing that the Argentinean is leaving Elland Road.

The former Liverpool star explained that he thought of Bielsa as a compelling man, who despite all his success remained humble.

Taking to Twitter, Thompson wrote: “Have to say I’m gutted to see Bielsa leave Leeds United.

“He has been a joy to watch and a very interesting and humble man.”

Bielsa’s spell in charge of the Whites has been a successful one, the current season notwithstanding, as he led the club to a much-desired promotion after 16 years outside of the Premier League, as well as a top half-finish in their first campaign back.