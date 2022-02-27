Fixture: Hibernian vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Hibernian at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s team were knocked out of the Europa Conference League in midweek at the hands of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt and will now focus fully on domestic matters.

They boast a three-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and can increase that to six points by winning this afternoon.

Celtic have not lost at Easter Road since December 2018.

For today’s game Postecoglou picks Joe Hart in goal, with Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor as full-backs; Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt are the centre-back pairing.

Further up the pitch the Celtic boss selects Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Tom Rogic, while Liel Abada and Jota support Daizen Maeda.

Postecoglou can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where his options include James Forrest and Nir Bitton.

Celtic Team vs Hibernian

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Rogic, Abada, Jota, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, McCarthy, Ideguchi, O’Riley, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh, Karamoko