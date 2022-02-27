Jesse Marsch has reached a verbal agreement with Leeds United to become the club’s new manager after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Elland Road outfit confirmed Bielsa’s sacking on Sunday amid a run of poor form in the Premier League and worries of relegation.

Leeds have been lining up Bielsa’s successor and now have a verbal agreement in place with American boss Marsch to take over.

Marsch was sacked by German club RB Leipzig last year and is free and available to take over at Leeds.

The American has a verbal agreement to take the Leeds job and the Whites are currently ironing out the final details.

Marsch will need to be granted a work permit and Leeds are preparing to announce him as Bielsa’s successor.

The former Montreal Impact coach will be plunged into a relegation battle in the Premier League as Leeds battle against injuries and poor form.

Marsch’s first game as Leeds boss could come next weekend when the Whites visit the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.