Leeds United have officially confirmed the departure of Marcelo Bielsa’s as the club’s manager.

The Argentine had come under pressure following a poor run of form for Leeds with a number of heavy defeats, including Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing by Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

The result left Leeds sitting in 16th place in the Premier League and just two points above the drop zone, with a goal difference of minus 31.

The Yorkshire giants have now acted and said in a statement: “Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018.”

Bielsa took over at Leeds in the summer of 2018 and instantly set about transforming the team and the players he inherited.

The club missed out on promotion from the Championship during his first campaign in charge, but then won the league the following season to go up to the Premier League.

Leeds managed a finish of ninth last season as their style of play under Bielsa was widely hailed, but their form dipped this term, not helped by a raft of injuries which further reduced the Argentine’s options.