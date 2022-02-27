Liverpool legend John Aldridge feels the Reds need to win the EFL Cup this afternoon as great teams need a collection of trophies on their records to confirm their status.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have won the Premier League and the Champions League in recent years, but they have failed to make an impact in domestic cup competitions.

The Reds have an opportunity to change that this afternoon when they lock horns with Chelsea at Wembley in the final of the EFL Cup.

Liverpool legend Aldridge feels that Klopp’s men need to start picking up more trophies as it would confirm their status as a great team.

He also stressed that beyond the EFL Cup, Liverpool have opportunities in other competitions, with the Reds in the Premier League title race and alive in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“The League Cup may only be the fourth priority when the season gets underway, but great teams need a collection of trophies on their record to confirm their status”, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“This Liverpool team need to start adding more medals to their collection and with all the momentum in their favour right now, they have a real chance to get their hands on a few trophies in the next few months.”

Liverpool have gone up against Chelsea twice in the Premier League this season, with both games ending in draws, 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.