Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has questioned the quality of the Gers’ business in the January transfer window.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst freshened up his options in the winter window, bringing in defender Matesuz Zukowski, midfielders James Sands and Aaron Ramsey, winger Amad Diallo and striker Cedric Itten, who was recalled from a loan at Greuther Furth.

None started in Rangers’ 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Ibrox on Sunday, a game which cost the Gers a chance to close the gap on league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Zukowski, Sands and Diallo were on the bench and Dalziel believes that Rangers do not seem to have had a good January transfer window.

“Van Bronckhorst has come in for a little bit of stick, but what saves him is the terrific performance in Germany”, Dalziel said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“But take that aside and people are now starting to look and say we’ve dropped so many points.

“Look at the January transfer window. He brought five players in. None of them are what you would call regular first team; I know Aaron Ramsey is injured.

“When you are a manager looking at a game and you’ve given Motherwell a lifeline at 2-1, you’ve got substitutions there who are international players, top quality players, and you have players out there taking their foot off the gas, you’ve got to change it.”

Rangers will try to return to winning ways when they head to take on St Johnstone on Wednesday evening, before they then play host to Aberdeen next weekend.