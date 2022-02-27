Fixture: Chelsea vs Liverpool

Competition: EFL Cup (final)

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Despite tasting success in the Premier League and the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp has yet to lead Liverpool to a domestic trophy and will hope that changes this afternoon.

Klopp’s Liverpool have met Chelsea twice in the Premier League this season and both matches have ended in a draw.

Roberto Firmino misses out today due to injury, but Diogo Jota is fit enough to take a spot on the bench.

Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher slots in between the sticks for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are the centre-backs.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are in midfield, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if changes are needed at any point in the final, including James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Chelsea

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Alisson, Konate, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi