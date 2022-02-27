Former top flight defender Mark Wilson believes that Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor may be seeing his talents decline due to his age.

McGregor is the undisputed number 1 at Ibrox, but questions have been asked of him on several occasions this season and his performance was again under the spotlight on Sunday as Rangers let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

The experienced goalkeeper turned 40 years old last month and Wilson thinks it is only natural that some aspects of his game will start to decline.

However, the former defender is sure that McGregor will remain Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s number 1 until the end of the season.

“What age is Allan McGregor now, 40? Look, time runs out for us all in football unfortunately”, Wilson said post match on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He is still a top quality goalkeeper, but when you get to a certain age errors start to happen, you are not as agile as you once were, your reactions aren’t quite as quick.

“Maybe we are beginning to see that with Allan McGregor.

“He will make top saves from now until the end of the season and I still think he will be Van Bronckhorst’s first choice, but there are a number of games this season when you can look back and point to Allan McGregor’s involvement in certain goals.”

Rangers lost the chance to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with their draw against Motherwell, with the Bhoys held to a 0-0 draw at Hibernian.