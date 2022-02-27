Fixture: West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham boss David Moyes has picked his team and substitutes to go up against Wolves at the London Stadium in a Premier League contest this afternoon.

The Hammers have seen their top four bid lose momentum in recent weeks with only two points collected from their last two games.

The pressure is on for West Ham to return to winning ways today, but they face a Wolves side who also have ambitions of securing a spot in Europe next season.

Full-back Vladimir Coufal is out and has gone under the knife, while Andriy Yarmolenko has been given time off.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are full-backs. Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson provide the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek will look to dominate, while Pablo Fornals, Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed today, including Said Benrahma and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Alese, Diop, Kral, Perkins, Noble, Okoflex, Vlasic, Benrahma