Barry Ferguson has conceded that Rangers will need a good amount of luck if they are to reach the Europa League final this season.

Rangers produced a shock result in the Europa League playoffs when they beat Borussia Dortmund over two legs to reach the last 16 of the competition.

The Bundesliga giants were overwhelming favourites, but Rangers beat them 4-2 in Germany and managed a 2-2 draw at Ibrox to make to the next round.

Rangers will face Red Star Belgrade in the last 16 of the Europa League and many believe they are the favourites to beat the Serbian giants and reach the quarter-finals.

There is already talk of Rangers emulating the 2008 team and reaching the final of the competition, but Ferguson conceded that they will need some luck to do that.

He feels Rangers will have to avoid some of the heavyweights and it is not all about playing well if they are to reach the final.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “It depends on the luck of the draw.

“I was involved in one in 2008 and we did miss some big teams in that stage.

“We still came up against some top teams and you need a bit of luck.

“It’s not always about playing really well.

“Stranger things have happened and one thing is, they got through against a top-class opponent.”

Rangers will host Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of the last 16 tie on Thursday 10th March before travelling to Serbia for the second leg a week later.