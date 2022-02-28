Richard Keys has indicated Leeds United are making a mistake by appointing Jesse Marsch as their new manager as he has no experienced of the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants have shown Marcelo Bielsa the door following a period of poor form and are now moving swiftly to appoint his replacement.

Former RB Leipzig coach Marsch is expected to take over at Elland Road and will be thrust into a battle to keep Leeds from slipping into the Premier League relegation zone.

Keys feels that Leeds had no option other than to sack Bielsa, but insists their next appointment is crucial to their survival hopes this season.

And he believes Marsch, despite being a talented coach, is not the man to do the job as he has no experience of the Premier League or a relegation scrap.

“Leeds had to sack Bielsa. If they make the right appointment they’ve got a chance of staying up”, Keys explained on his blog.

“I’ll go early with my thoughts on Jesse Marsch. He’s obviously a talented coach.

“He comes with a very good cv – but. There’s always a but isn’t there? He knows nothing about the PL. Nothing at all about a relegation battle.

“As I write his appointment hasn’t yet been confirmed but I expect it will be.

“If I’m a Leeds fan I’m not at all impressed that we’ve sacked our hero only to replace him with Jesse who?”

Marsch was sacked as RB Leipzig coach earlier this season and is available to instantly take the manager’s job at Elland Road.