Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted he is hungry for more trophies after winning the EFL Cup and is setting his sights on the quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s men edged out Chelsea on penalties at Wembley on Sunday evening after a thrilling 120 minutes of football could not separate the two teams.

The EFL Cup is Liverpool’s first piece of domestic cup silverware under Klopp and the club remain alive in three other competitions in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Alexander-Arnold is hungry to win more trophies after the EFL Cup and indicated he wants the quadruple.

Posting a photograph of himself with the EFL Cup, Alexander-Arnold wrote: “1/4. Hungry for more…”

Liverpool are in cup action again on Wednesday night when they play host to Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

In the Premier League, the Reds are six points behind Manchester City, but boast a game in hand on the Citizens.

Manchester City grabbed a 1-0 win away at Everton on Saturday with the Toffees having a penalty appeal for a handball turned down, which has caused controversy as many felt the ball was clearly handballed.