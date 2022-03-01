Aston Villa’s attractive proposal has forced Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie to consider his options following an offer from Catalan giants Barcelona, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kessie is not expected to sign a new deal with AC Milan and is expected to move on from the club in the summer on a free transfer.

The Ivorian is being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who have offered him a contract to join them at the end of the season.

Kessie is interested in the move and the Barcelona project appeals to him but a certain offer from England has made him consider his options.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Aston Villa have made an attractive proposal to convince Kessie to move to the Midlands club in the summer.

The Villans have made a good pitch to the midfielder and his camp and the player is now assessing the offers on his table.

He wants to take more time before he can come to a decision over which club to move to in the summer.

Steven Gerrard wants to invest the Aston Villa midfield at the end of the season and Kessie has emerged as a top target.

His contractual status has allowed Villa to offer him a lucrative pay package to tempt him into moving to the Premier League.

Tottenham have an interest as well and have been prioritising swooping for Kessie, but for the moment, Aston Villa are the ones who have the edge over the north London club.