Barcelona have assured Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta that they are willing to wait for him to take a decision on his future ahead of next summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Chelsea captain is out of contract at the end of the season and there is no agreement between the two sides over a new deal.

Azpilicueta is not against the idea of staying at Chelsea, but he wants the club to offer him a contract that is in line with his status at Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona have long been interested in signing the veteran Spaniard as they feel he would be a solid reinforcement, and he has an offer on his table from the Catalan giants.

Azpilicueta is yet to take a final decision and it has been claimed that Barcelona are prepared to wait for him.

They have communicated to the Spaniard that they are willing to bide their time for him to make a decision.

Azpilicueta is expected to meet Chelsea one more time before he takes a decision on what to do at the end of the season.

Barcelona are confident that he will agree to move to the Nou Camp on a free transfer in the summer.

But Azpilicueta has been in London for a decade and a return to Spain would mean uprooting his family from their settled life in the English capital.