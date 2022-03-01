Former Scotland star Davie Provan has insisted that Giovanni van Bronckhorst cannot trust his players at the moment and does not know what he is going to get from his Rangers side.

Rangers blew a 2-0 lead at home on Sunday to draw 2-2 against Motherwell and failed to capitalise on Celtic dropping points at Hibernian.

They remain three points behind Celtic in the title race and their league form has become more inconsistent despite their heroics in the Europa League.

Provan conceded that he does not feel Van Bronckhorst can truly trust his Rangers players at the moment due to their wild inconsistencies.

He stressed that it is hard to fathom how Rangers managed only a draw against Motherwell after blowing away Borussia Dortmund over two legs in the Europa League.

The former Scotland star admitted that it must be hard for the Rangers boss as he does not know what he is going to get from his players in each game.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t think Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the moment can trust this team.

“When Martin O’Neil was at Celtic and doing really well, he used to say, ‘I can trust this team. I know what I am going to get from them’.

“I don’t think Van Bronckhorst knows.

“Rangers were good enough to blow Dortmund away, one of the great results in the club’s history.

“Good enough to beat Dortmund but yet, 2-0 up against Motherwell and they can’t see the game out.

“Van Bronckhorst must be thinking, ‘what the hell have I got here? What am I going to get from them?’

“One minute they are good enough to beat Dortmund, the other minute they are blowing a two-goal lead.

“As a manager that must be a horrible position to be in where you cannot actually trust your players and know actually what they are going to give you.”

Rangers will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to St. Johnstone on Wednesday night.