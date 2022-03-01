Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has urged Dane Scarlett to continue to work hard and dubbed the Spurs talent a “really good prospect” from the club’s youth ranks.

The teenager has managed 265 first-team minutes for Tottenham this season, with his first minutes in the Premier League coming in the side’s 4-0 win against Leeds United.

Conte insists that he was not handing the 17-year-old a gift and the work he has put in meant he deserved the chance; Scarlett was brought on in the 87th minute at Elland Road.

The Italian is keen to see Scarlett kick on with his development and put in the hard yards to earn further chances.

Conte admits that training can be a delicate matter with the teenage talent as Spurs look to avoid him picking up injuries.

“No, no, no. I don’t give a gift to my players, even if you’re 17 years old. I think Dane is working hard, he is a really good prospect from the academy”, Conte said at a press conference.

“At this moment for sure the best prospect from the academy. But we have a couple of really good players training with us and improving.

“Dane has to continue to work very hard.

“We have to find the best solution in training because in the past he had many, many injuries.

“But he has great potential, he’s only 17, he has to continue to improve, to grow, to understand and to think about football.

“It was a signal for him because he deserved this opportunity to play a few minutes.

“I don’t give a gift to anybody. They have to deserve this opportunity.”

Scarlett will be looking for Conte to hand him further chances over the course of the season as he tries to establish himself as part of the Italian’s plans at the club for next season.