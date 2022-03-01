Juventus are prepared to offer a player to Chelsea as part of a deal to potentially sign Jorginho in the summer transfer window.

The Italian midfielder will have a year left on his Chelsea contract at the end of the season and his future is expected to come under the scanner.

The former Napoli star remains an attractive player in Italy and his agent has often insisted that he will return to his homeland at some point.

Juventus are the club who have often been linked with an interest in Jorginho and it has been claimed that they will try to sign him in the summer.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will probe the possibility of taking the Chelsea star back to Italy in the next transfer window.

With only a year left on his contract in the summer, the midfielder could be tempted to return to Serie A ahead of next season.

Juventus are likely to offer him a four-year deal and are planning to offer around €20m to Chelsea in order to sign him.

The Italian giants are also prepared to offer Adrien Rabiot to Chelsea as part of the deal to take Jorginho to Turin.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be prepared to sell Jorginho in the summer given his contractual situation.