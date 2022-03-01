Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has urged his players to show composure when they have the ball and show some attacking intent to give a good account of themselves against Manchester City this evening.

The Championship side will face an uphill battle when they take on the Premier League champions in an FA Cup fifth-round match.

The former Hull City boss makes no bones about the kind of challenge that awaits his side on the night and is looking forward to seeing how his team adapt.

While the focus remains on defending well, McCann feels that his Peterborough players need to show composure when they get the ball and show some attacking intent.

The ultimate goal, McCann feels, is to give a good account of themselves in the FA Cup tie.

“No one from the outside looking in will give us any sort of hope of winning the game”, McCann was quoted as saying by the Peterborough Telegraph.

“We will just play with a smile on our faces and see what happens.

“Obviously it’s a very, very difficult game for us.

“We will have to defend well, but when we get on the ball I want to see composure and some attacking intent from us.

“We will get forward when we can and see if we can hurt them.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how we adapt.

“We will need to show togetherness.

“We will obviously have to play to a much better level than we did on Saturday [against Hull City], but it’s the FA Cup so anything can happen.”

Peterborough, who were promoted from League One at the end of last season, are placed bottom of the pile in the Championship this season, eight points off safety.