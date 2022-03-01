Rangers captain James Tavernier has conceded that his side have been error-prone away from home in recent games and stressed the importance of being more clinical in front of goal.

The Gers dropped precious points at home against Motherwell on Sunday and missed the chance to cut down Celtic’s lead at the top of the league table.

Rangers are preparing for a trip to St. Johnstone but their recent away form is nothing to write home about.

The Glasgow giants have picked up just three points from their last four league games on the road and Tavernier conceded that they have been making too many errors away home.

He admitted that the trip to St. Johnstone will be a big game for Rangers given the state of the title race but feels results will improve if they can just become more clinical as the team have still been creating enough chances.

The Rangers captain said in a press conference: “There have been a few errors at away games and we have not been clinical, but we have been playing good football and creating chances.

“Tomorrow is an important game for us.

“It’s about taking a bit of extra care in the final third as we are creating plenty of chances and we need to find the back of the net.”

Rangers will desperate to get three points from their St. Johnstone trip and maintain the pressure on Celtic in the title race.