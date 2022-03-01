Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte concedes that at the moment it is easier to win in Europe than in England and therefore his side must try to continue to go through as far as they can in the FA Cup.

Conte’s side take on Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening as they look to progress further in a competition the Italian won while at Chelsea.

Spurs are out of Europe and the FA Cup is the only piece of silverware they can win this season.

Conte though insists that it will be a difficult task to lift the FA Cup due to the tough and competitive nature of English football.

The Spurs boss believes that given the top teams in the English game it is easier to win in Europe than it is to win in England at present.

“To win trophies in England, as I said before, is very difficult”, Conte said at a press conference.

“At the moment it’s easier to win in Europe than England.

“When you start to play the quarter-final, semi-final, final, you have to fight against a top, top team that probably could play the final of the Champions League.

“It’s important to continue to go through in this trophy.”

Conte’s side will head into the clash against Middlesbrough in good for after thrashing Leeds United 4-0 in the Premier League, a result which ended Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge at Elland Road.