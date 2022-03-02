Conor McGregor has revealed he would be interested in buying Chelsea.

Speculation is rife that Chelsea will be sold by Roman Abramovich, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claiming that he has been offered the chance to buy the club.

Chelsea could change hands, ending nearly 20 years of being owned by Abramovich, and McGregor has suggested he is interested in being part of a takeover bid.

He wrote on social media: “I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC.”

McGregor, 33, was ranked as the world’s highest paid Athlete in 2021, earning a reported $180m.

He is a fan of both Celtic and Manchester United, and all eyes will be on whether McGregor’s statement that he is interested in exploring a deal for Chelsea comes to anything.

Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea to success in the Champions League last season, while they are also now world champions after winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea were in action in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool at the weekend, but were edged out by the Reds.