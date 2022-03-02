Emerson Palmieri has claimed that he did not get involved in Chelsea’s attempts to bring him back from Lyon in the winter transfer window.

Lyon signed the Italian on loan from Chelsea last summer and he has become an important player in Peter Bosz’s team this season.

Ben Chilwell’s injury forced Chelsea to consider signing a left-back and they tried to end Emerson’s loan at Lyon ahead of time to take him back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues offered Lyon money to let the Italian return early in January, but the French side stayed firm and denied their request for early termination of their loan agreement.

There was talk that Emerson was always in favour of staying at Lyon, but the defender insisted that he never got involved in the talks between the two clubs.

The Italian stressed that he kept himself out of it as the decision was not for him to take in January.

“The truth is simple”, Emerson said in a press conference.

“Everyone knows that Chelsea wanted me back. Lyon said no.

“It was between the clubs, I didn’t get involved. I had peace of mind and continued to work.

“The decision was not for me to take.”

Emerson will look to help Lyon rise up the Ligue 1 standings from their current spot of just tenth.