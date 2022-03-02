Fixture: St Johnstone vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash away at St Johnstone.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his men squander the chance to pick up all three points at the weekend when they were surprisingly held at Ibrox by Motherwell.

The Dutchman will know his side can only afford limited slip-ups as they chase Celtic at the top of the table and he will be banking on them winning tonight at St Johnstone.

St Johnstone lost on their last outing, going down 3-1 at Ross County, however their last home fixture saw Hearts beaten 2-1.

Rangers continue to be without headline-grabbing January signing Aaron Ramsey.

Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers today, while James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey are full-backs, with Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson in the centre.

Further up the pitch Rangers have Glen Kamara, John Lundstram and Joe Aribo, while Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

Van Bronckhorst can look to his bench if needed at any point, where his options include Kemar Roofe and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Kamara, Lundstram, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Barisic, Zukowski, King, Sands, Lowry, Wright, Roofe, Sakala