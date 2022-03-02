Mark Jackson has expressed his delight at seeing Sam Greenwood back on the pitch and marking his return from injury with a goal for Leeds United Under-23s in their latest Premier League 2 outing.

Greenwood was spending time on the sidelines owing to a knee injury that he suffered in Leeds’ 2-0 loss to West Ham United in the FA Cup last month.

The striker returned to Jackson’s squad on Monday in their Premier League 2 clash against Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s, and scored from the spot in the 1-1 draw.

Jackson expressed his delight at having Greenwood back at his disposal and stressed he is pleased for the striker marking his first game back from injury with a goal.

The Leeds Under-23s boss added that all his players, including Greenwood, were backing each other on the pitch against Spurs on Monday, showing fight and determination, all qualities needed in abundance as they near the business end of the season.

“Yes, [good to see Greenwood back from injury and scoring as well, it] really, really was”, Jackson told LUTV.

“Deano [Max Dean] did ever so well for the penalty, good little bit of play, he draws the foul, he wanted the penalty.

“But yes, Sam took it and scores and I am pleased for him there.

“But collectively as a team, I thought we were backing each other up.

“We showed fight, we showed determination and that is what we need to finish the season because we have got a tough running.”

Greenwood will now be hoping to catch the eye of new first team boss Jesse Marsch during the remainder of the season and possibly earn some more senior opportunities.