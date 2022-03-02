Fixture: Liverpool vs Norwich City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Norwich City to Anfield this evening in the FA Cup.

The Reds tasted cup success at the weekend when they edged out Chelsea on penalties to win the EFL Cup and they are keen to make progress in another domestic cup competition.

Boss Jurgen Klopp is aware of the need to balance his squad’s workload though as Liverpool also remain alive in the Champions League and in the thick of a Premier League title race.

Thiago Alcantara misses out tonight due to injury.

Alisson slots in between the sticks for Liverpool tonight, while at the back Klopp picks James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas as full-backs, with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in central defence.

In midfield, Liverpool opt for Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones, while Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota and Divock Origi lead the line.

If Klopp needs to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench, including Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Team vs Norwich City

Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Origi,

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Elliott, Morton, Bradley