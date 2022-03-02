West Ham United boss David Moyes has urged his attacking players to step up and ease the burden on Michail Antonio following the Hammers’ FA Cup exit.

Antonio scored for West Ham at Southampton on Wednesday night, but it was not enough to prevent his team from slipping to a 3-1 loss and being knocked out of the FA Cup.

West Ham did not sign any new players in the January transfer window and some hold the view a lack of squad depth means they will struggle to maintain their momentum until the end of the season.

Moyes admits that West Ham are not producing enough quality in the final third during games, but does feel that his side have players who are capable.

And the West Ham boss has urged them to step up and be counted.

“Pleased for Antonio but we’ve got some other players who need to start finding some quality in the final third and start making the right decisions”, Moyes told a press conference.

“Our finishing and final pass was so poor”, he added.

West Ham will now focus on the Premier League and are due to travel to take on Liverpool at the weekend, before then playing Sevilla in the Europa League.