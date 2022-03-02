Everton defender Mason Holgate has admitted that feels less pressure under manager Frank Lampard than he did when playing under the former Chelsea boss’ predecessors.

Under previous manager Rafael Benitez, Holgate missed large chunks of the season, but after Lampard’s appointment, his place in the team has been solidified.

The centre-back has played every minute of the four Premier League games as well as an FA Cup tie against Brentford in Lampard’s reign.

Holgate stressed that he does not want to complain about any of the former managers but revealed that he feels much more secure under Lampard.

The centre-back thinks that there is still much more to come from him at Goodison Park and playing consistently will help him reach that next level where he can perform even better.

“I would never criticise anyone who has been here before, they worked hard and made the decisions they thought were best for the team”, Holgate told Everton’s matchday programme.

“But it goes back to those big parts of my time here when I’ve gone into games thinking, ‘If I don’t get a clean sheet or play out of my skin, I won’t play next week’.

“It’s been a bit more relaxed with this manager, I can play my game, and, hopefully, keep doing well for the team.

“I feel I have had more support to show what I can do – and consistently playing games in my position is a huge help because I can get settled and know what I am doing.”

Holgate has over 100 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League and he will be hoping to add more to that under Lampard in the future.

For now, the Toffees face a fifth round tie in the FA Cup against non-league side Boreham Wood and Holgate will be looking to play his part in getting a win to reach the quarter-finals.