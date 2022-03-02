Tony Dorigo believes Jesse Marsch’s style of football is similar to that which Leeds United have been playing, but stressed the absence of a man-to-man marking side to his system could work well in the Premier League.

A run of poor results in the Premier League sealed Marcelo Bielsa’s fate at Leeds, with the club’s hierarchy deciding to part ways with the Argentine.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch has replaced Bielsa at Elland Road, and his immediate job is to steady the ship and ensure Leeds maintain their top flight status this season.

Ex-Leeds star Dorigo is of the view that Marsch’s high pressing, high-octane game is what the Whites have been championing.

But Dorigo stressed that unlike his predecessor Bielsa, Marsch does not deploy his charges man-to-man, something which could work well in the Premier League, a league the American has no prior experience of managing in.

“Obviously, he [Marsch] went to Red Bull Salzburg and then to Leipzig and, clearly, the style is the interesting one”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That is the thing that attracts me in that the high-pressing, high-energy style is what we have been playing.

“But Marsch doesn’t have that man-to-man side to him and I do think that’s where the fit could work quite well although he has never been in the Premier League so it’s a manager coming into a scenario or a league that he is having to learn pretty quickly.

“There’s upsides and some question marks as well but he seems a really positive guy.”

Marsch’s first challenge as Leeds boss will come in the shape of Leicester City in a top flight clash at the weekend and he will be determined to mark the occasion by leading his team to a positive result.