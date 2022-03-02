Fixture: Celtic vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome St Mirren to Celtic Park under the floodlights in the Scottish Premiership tonight.

The Bhoys, who sit at the top of the league table with a three-point lead, were held 0-0 by Hibernian at Easter Road at the weekend and have faced criticism for their performances in recent weeks.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have only won one of their last four outings, but they will start as favourites to see off St Mirren this evening.

The last meeting between the two however saw St Mirren hold Celtic to a 0-0 draw.

Celtic have Joe Hart in goal today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor as full-backs, with Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the centre.

In midfield, Celtic look towards Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate, while Liel Abada and Jota support Daizen Maeda.

If Postecoglou needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions then he has options, including Tom Rogic and James Forrest.

Celtic Team vs St Mirren

Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Abada, Jota, Maeda

Substitutes: Bain, Bitton, Ajeti, McCarthy, Rogic, Ideguchi, Forrest, Ralston, Karamoko