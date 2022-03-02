Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has revealed that the dressing room discussions prior to the EFL Cup final were centred around the prospect of playing in three cup finals.

The 18-year-old, who has just returned to action following an injury, played his part in the 11-10 shootout win against Chelsea in the EFL Cup final.

The cup was one of the three knockout tournaments the Reds were alive in, with the other two being the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Elliott insists that even reaching the cup final was a big boost for his squad and now that the ultimate aim has been achieved, the players are looking for more.

He admits that the Liverpool squad are focused on reaching a further two cup finals as well as fighting in the Premier League.

“It was a big boost, even before winning the game, to get into a final [of the EFL Cup]”, Elliott said in an interview with his club’s official site.

“It’s always a big accomplishment and it’s all credit to everyone who’s played a part to get the team to the final. Once we had that feeling, we all said to each other that we want more of it.

“We were all saying, ‘Three more to go. Let’s get there.’ I’m sure we’ll put up a massive fight to get to those finals and situations in the Premier League.

“At the end of the day, it’s down to us.

“We need to work hard, we need to fight for these wins and we need to fight as a team to make sure the fans can get more experiences like this – especially with COVID in the past couple of years and not celebrating with the fans when we won the Premier League.

“That’s something we’re wanting to do again, wanting to experience these times with the fans and with everyone in Liverpool.”

The Reds have Norwich City in the FA Cup next up tonight.

They are six points behind leaders Manchester City in the league table, with a game in hand.